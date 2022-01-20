Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Competition: English Championship

Date: 22 December 2022

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Venue: Bramall Lane Stadium

The English Championship match Sheffield United vs. Luton Town live stream is set for Saturday, 22 December 2022, at 15:00 UK time. Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield will host the event.

SUTV will air the English Championship match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Sheffield United vs Luton Town on?

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: N\A

Sheffield United vs Luton Town Probable Lineup:

