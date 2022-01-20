Sporting CP vs Sporting Braga

Competition: Primeira Liga

Date: 22 January 2022

Kick-off: 20:30 UK time

Venue: Estádio José Alvalade

The Primeira Liga match Sporting Lisbon vs Sporting Braga live stream is set for Saturday, 22 January 2022, at 20:30 UK time. Estádio José Alvalade in Lisboa will host the event.

What TV channel is Sporting Lisbon vs Sporting Braga on?

UK: BT Sport ESPN, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

BT Sport ESPN, BTSport.com, BT Sport App USA: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

GOLTV, GolTV Espanol Canada: N\A

N\A Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Sporting Lisbon vs Sporting Braga Probable Lineup:

Sporting Lisbon Starting XI:

Sporting Braga Starting XI:

