Swansea City vs Preston
Competition: English Championship
Date: 22 January 2022
Kick-off: 15:00 UK time
Venue: Swansea.com Stadium
The English Championship match Swansea City vs. Preston North End live stream is set for Saturday, 22 January 2022, at 15:00 UK time. Swansea.com Stadium will host the event.
Swans TV will air the English Championship match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Swansea City vs Preston on?
- UK: Sky Sports
- USA: ESPN+
- Canada: N\A
- Australia: N\A
Swansea City vs Preston Probable Lineup:
Swansea City Starting XI:
Preston North End Starting XI:
Where to watch Swansea City vs Preston online from anywhere
How to watch Swansea City vs Preston live stream
