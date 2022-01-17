Leicester City vs Tottenham
Competition: Premier League
Date: 19 January 2022
Kick-off: 19:30 UK time
Venue: King Power Stadium
The Premier League match Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur live stream is set for Sunday, 19 January 2022, at 19:30 UK time. King Power Stadium in Leicester will host the event.
BT Sport will air the Premier League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see Tottenham highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Leicester City vs Tottenham on?
- UK: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
- USA: UNIVERSO, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Optus Sport
Leicester City vs Tottenham Probable Lineup:
Leicester City Starting XI:
Tottenham Starting XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Tanganga; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Moura, Son; Kane
Where to watch Leicester City vs Tottenham online from anywhere
How to watch Leicester City vs Tottenham live stream
Here you can find all Tottenham Hotspur live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time
