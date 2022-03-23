Uruguay vs Peru

Competition: WC Qualification South America

Date: 24 March 2022

Kick-off: 23:30 UK time

Venue: Estadio Centenario

The WC Qualification South America match Uruguay vs Peru live stream is set for Thursday, 24 March 2022, at 23:30 UK time. Estadio Centenario in Montevideo will host the event.

Premier Player HD will air the WC Qualification South America match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What channel is the Uruguay vs Peru game on today

UK: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

Fubo Sports Network Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports

beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports Uruguay: VTV Uruguay

How to watch Uruguay vs Peru Live Stream on TV and Online?

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Uruguay live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placed 15 MIN before the kick-off time.