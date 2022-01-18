Watford vs Norwich City
Competition: Premier League
Date: 21 January 2022
Kick-off: 20:00 UK time
Venue: Vicarage Road Stadium
The Premier League match Watford vs. Norwich City live stream is set for Friday, 21 January 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford will host the event.
Sky Sports Main Event will air the Premier League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Watford vs Norwich City on?
- UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event
- USA: SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Optus Sport
Watford vs Norwich City Probable Lineup:
Where to watch Watford vs Norwich City online from anywhere
How to watch Watford vs Norwich City live stream
Here you can find Watford live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.
