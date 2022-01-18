Watford vs Norwich City

Competition: Premier League

Date: 21 January 2022

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Venue: Vicarage Road Stadium

The Premier League match Watford vs. Norwich City live stream is set for Friday, 21 January 2022, at 20:00 UK time. Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford will host the event.

Sky Sports Main Event will air the Premier League match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Watford vs Norwich City on?

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event

BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event USA: SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Watford vs Norwich City Probable Lineup:

Watford Starting XI:

Norwich City Starting XI:

Where to watch Watford vs Norwich City online from anywhere

How to watch Watford vs Norwich City live stream

Here you can find Watford live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.