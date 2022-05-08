11 records Liverpool can break this season

Jurgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum

This season could be a legendary one for The Reds

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has an incredible campaign, and they could rewrite many records in the next few weeks.

After beating Chelsea on penalties, the team has already won the League Cup and will now face Thomas Tuchel’s side again in the FA Cup final.

The Reds will also play in their 10th European Cup/Champions League final at the end of May and battle for the APL title with Manchester City.

We’ve discovered 11 records that the Liverpool team or players can break before the end of the season.

If Liverpool adds the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League to their League Cup trophy this season, they will become the first English team to make the quadruple. Even if they don’t catch up with Man City in the Premier League championship race, the Reds could still become the first English team to win the FA Cup, the League Cup, and the European Champions Cup in the same season. In the Champions League era, no English team has won the competition twice. If Liverpool beats Madrid, they will have two wins in the last four Champions Leagues. If the Scousers beat Manchester City and become Premier League champions this season, they will win the national championship for the twentieth time. That would be a record. Liverpool can break the record for the lowest margin of second place in the Premier League. The current record is 0 points and a goal difference of +8, set by Manchester City in the 2011-2012 season. Klopp’s team is currently 50 points ahead of Everton. If they have 51 points at the end of the season, it will be the biggest lead they have ever had over their principal rivals from Merseyside in the Premier League. If the Liverpool score eight goals in their last two away games, they will break the record for most away goals in a Premier League season. The Reds will break their 48 away goals in the 2013-14 season. If Alisson keeps his goals to nil in his last four Premier League games, he will repeat Petr Cech’s record for the most away goals (24) in a season. Since the start of the 2006/07 season, no defender has produced 16 assists in the league’s top five seasons. Trent Alexander-Arnold has already made 12, with four games remaining. Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara could become the second player to win the Champions League with three clubs (Barcelona, Bayern), following Clarence Seedorf’s footsteps (Ajax, Real Madrid, and AC Milan). If Sadio Mane scores for Real Madrid, he would break Frank Lampard’s record for the most goals scored for an English team in the Champions League play-offs (15).

Will Liverpool be able to do it? We will soon find out.