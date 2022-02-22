Can Dele Reignite to Save Everton?

Goodison Park

The January transfer window in Europe is generally subdued and those fans looking for big money signings are likely to be disappointed. Teams want to build their squads in the close season and will only make some minor adjustments in that winter window.

The latest crop of deals produced one real surprise. It was widely expected that Dele Alli would leave Tottenham Hotspur after an alarming slump in form. However, reports claimed that any switch would be temporary and would allow the player to rediscover his touch

Instead, Everton swooped with new manager Frank Lampard tying up a permanent deal for the 25-year-old midfielder. It was unexpected on behalf of all parties involved but is it the right move for the player?

A Good Fit for Goodison Park?

Frank Lampard’s appearance in the Everton dugout might just be the key to Dele Alli getting back to his best. A former England midfielder who won all the major trophies in the domestic game during his time with Chelsea, Lampard may well prove to be the perfect mentor.

Everton fans may need to be patient and allow time for their manager’s work to pay off. Dele has not been the same player since Mauricio Pochettino left Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 and a succession of replacement coaches have failed to get him back to his best.

The potential influence of Frank Lampard was not lost on the midfielder as he faced the media for the first time as an Everton player. Dele claimed that it was a ‘perfect match’ as he began this new chapter in his career.

If he can be inspired by Lampard to make a contribution, supporters will be thankful that their club took the gamble.

Toffees Coming Unstuck

Everton certainly need a boost if they are to finish the 2021/22 season on a high. After a dismal run of form under former manager Rafael Benitez, the Toffees edged further towards the relegation zone and the team had slipped to 16th place when Frank Lampard took over.

Dele at his Best

Despite a drop in form over the last two seasons, Dele Alli leaves Tottenham with a healthy record over his seven years at the club. After joining from MK Dons and starting at the beginning of the 2015/16 campaign, the attacking midfielder left Spurs with 67 goals in 269 games.

His best season came in 2016/17 when he scored 18 times in 37 league matches. That’s a record that most strikers would envy and it helped Tottenham finish in second place in the Premier League table.

If he can replicate that kind of form, Everton will have carried out a shrewd piece of business but they are taking a step into the unknown. Dele Alli has been way short of his best for over two years now and he’s gone from being an England regular to a player who is no longer considered for international squads.

There are a lot of ‘ifs’ attached to this move but it will certainly be fascinating to see how Dele Alli reacts to this new start.