Celtic won the Scottish Premiership title 10 times in 11 seasons, after drawing with Dundee United at Tannadice.

Giorgos Giakoumakis’ goal in the second half was cancelled by a spectacular Dylan Levitt goal. However, United retains European football’s crown.

Ange Postecoglou, manager of a nearly new Celtic team, has overcome a 25-point gap to Rangers to win the league for his first attempt.

The club has made a remarkable turnaround, regaining the top spot in Scottish football at the exact same ground they had surrendered their 10-in-a row hopes 14 months ago.

Tam Courts, United’s head coach, has had an impressive debut season. His side is now guaranteed to play in the Europa Conference League next season.



After a 4-1 victory over Hearts, Celtic almost secured the SPL title. They finished the weekend six points ahead of Rangers with two games remaining. Their goal difference was significantly higher than their Glasgow rivals.

The Hoops won the league title for the 10th consecutive season. Ange Postecoglou, an Australian, has led them to victory in their first campaign at Celtic Park.

After winning the Scottish League Cup in December with victory over Hibernian, Postecoglou led Celtic to an impressive double.

It’s been an amazing season. He said that our starting point was far back, and that the team of staff and players has overcome the challenges – he couldn’t have been more proud.

It’s quite overwhelming. It took all of my energy to get us to this point, and you want to crash when you reach the finish line.

It almost feels like there are two seasons. We have managed to squeeze in both a rebuilding and winning season. It was a lot of work, but we were able to get there with the help of everyone in the club.

Although he was appointed by Neil Lennon to replace him at Celtic, the Australian fled to Japan Yokohama F. Marinos in June. However, he had a difficult start in Scotland.

In his first games as manager, Celtic lost in the Champions League qualifying stages. They also lost at Hearts the opening SPL match.

After being knocked out in the Europa League group stages, the team continued to struggle in Europe and were then knocked off the inaugural Conference League.

Celtic began to show signs of form after losing the Old Firm derby to Rangers in August, and then a shocking loss at Livingston one month later.

Celtic remain unbeaten in league play since September, leapfrogging Rangers to first place with a remarkable 3-0 win in the Old Firm derby in Feb.

Celtic won another win against Rangers last month, extending their lead at the top. They maintained this level of consistency to be champions at the end of the season.

Rangers eased to victory over Ross County at Ibrox, but there was never a sense that Celtic was in danger. Ralston raised a cross, United’s Liam Smith leapt but missed his attempt to clear the goal line. Benjamin Siegrist was unable to stop Giakoumakis from nodding. United rallied. Rory MacLeod (16 years old) broke Joe Hart’s left-hand post by scoring a low shot. Tony Watt fought against Celtic’s woodwork.

The tide quickly turned. Siegrist saved Jota with a brilliant one-handed stop. Giakoumakis’ shot was inches wide. Just as Celtic seemed certain to double their lead in the final quarter, Levitt supported his blossoming reputation. After a Charlie Mulgrew layoff, the on-loan Manchester United midfielder curled beyond Hart at 25 yards. United’s campaign has featured Levitt’s graceful touch as a consistent theme.

Jota smashed into the side-netting while Celtic sought victory to enhance their title as champions. Daizen Maeda swung into the stand. It didn’t matter. The top-flight trophy was adorned with green and white ribbons for the 10th consecutive season.