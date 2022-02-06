Derby County vs Hull City TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

Derby County vs Hull City

Competition: Premier League

Date: 8 February 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Venue: Pride Park Stadium

The English Championship match Derby County vs Hull City live stream is set for Tuesday, 8 February 2022, at 19:45 UK time. Pride Park Stadium in Derby will host the event.

SKY GO Extra will air the English Championship match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Derby County vs Hull City on?

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football

USA: ESPN+

Canada: N\A

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports

Where to watch Derby County vs Hull City online from anywhere

