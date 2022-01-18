Newcastle United has joined the list of clubs owned by wealthy owners after the Saudi Arabian takeover in October 2020. However, even with its wealthy status, the club finds itself in the bottom three at the start of the new year. If they are to stay up, they will need reinforcements in the January transfer window or risk dropping to the Championship.

This would not be ideal for a club seeking to cement its status among the elite clubs in world football. They may however find inspiration from the 2005 film Goal and attract top talent. If you are rooting for Newcastle United and how they will perform for the rest of the season, you can get some of the best odds at sites like Comeon, where you will also find a vast selection of matches to place bets on.

How Newcastle United can attract top talent

One of the attractions for playing for Newcastle United is their passionate fans, who fill the 52,000 capacity at St James Park. There is also the prospect of earning a hefty wage pay and the thrill of building a successful club as it enters a new era. Another reason that may seem unusual is the inspiration from the 2005 film Goal. The film follows the story of a young Mexican who signs for Newcastle and becomes a star. Guest stars in the film include Raul, David Beckham, Alan Shearer and Zinedine Zidane.

Players who were inspired by Goal to join Newcastle United

One of the current Premier League stars inspired by the film to join the club was Callum Wilson when he arrived from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020. He says that he was watching films with his son, and they watched Goal, and it was all about Newcastle. This resulted in him deciding to join the club. Jonas Gutierrez joined the club in 2008 from Real Mallorca and claimed he knew about Newcastle from the film.

Midfielder Isaac Hayden confesses that he was fascinated after watching Goal, and since it was all about Newcastle, he thought to himself that it must be one of the best clubs, which informed his decision to join them. Algerian striker Islam Slimani said that he watched the film while he was young and was fascinated by the club and legends such as Alan Shearer. When left-back Massadio Haidara signed in 2013, he said that he had watched the film and learned more about the iconic club and did not hesitate when they came looking for his signature. Other players who said the film influenced them to sign for the club include Brazilian Kenedy and Senegalese forward Papiss Cisse.

Goal indeed had a cult following and brought Newcastle to the limelight. Given their new status as one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and the huge success of the film, top professionals may soon be heading to Newcastle to help the club achieve its soon to be elite status in Europe.