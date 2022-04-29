Newcastle United vs Liverpool Preview, Predictions & Live Streaming

Saturday’s Premier League action kicks off at St James’ Park as mid-table Newcastle United take on title-bidding Liverpool.

St James’ Park

The Magpies have gone from strength to strength since a crushing 5-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in early April, stringing together four Premier League wins, including a 3-0 thumping of Norwich City last time out.

Eddie Howe’s men have turned from one of the hottest relegation candidates into genuine top-half contenders in 2022, courtesy of an inspiring recruitment campaign in January.

With just three losses from 15 Premier League fixtures this calendar year (W10, D2), Newcastle have been one of the most in-form English sides, though their top-half credentials are about to be severely tested.

Fresh from a 2-0 triumph over Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie, Liverpool return to domestic proceedings hopeful of hunting down a one-point deficit on Manchester City.

Pervis Estupinan’s own goal and Sadio Mane’s sublime finish handed the Reds another comfortable victory at Anfield following last weekend’s 2-0 Merseyside derby success against Everton.

Jurgen Klopp’s rampaging Liverpool side come into this matchday in high spirits, enjoying a run of 14 Premier League matches without losing (W12, D2).

According to The Telegraph, the Anfield chiefs have opened talks with the German manager over a contract extension, with his current deal running out in 2024.

Match Preview

Newcastle United

Newcastle are on the cusp of winning five successive Premier League games for the first time since 2014, and a record of three clean sheets from their last four league outings sounds encouraging.

Howe’s men have made the St James’ Park crowd proud again, having won their last six Premier League home matches for the first time since 2004.

But Newcastle’s last five top-flight home victories have yielded a narrow one-goal margin, suggesting the local fans could be in for another pulsating Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won 12 of their last 13 Premier League games (D1), keeping ten clean sheets in that sequence, with the solitary draw coming away to fellow title hopefuls Man City.

Since falling to a 2-0 defeat in December 2015, the Reds have gone unbeaten in their last ten league meetings with Newcastle (W6, D4), including a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture at Anfield.

After holding the Magpies winless in their last four Premier League duels at St James’ Park (W2, D2), Liverpool could go undefeated in five successive away league H2Hs for the first time since 1969.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Prediction

Both sides enter this round in a rich vein of form, but Liverpool cannot afford to let a mid-table side temper with their title pursuit.

Despite Newcastle’s supreme home form, the Reds should waltz away with an all-important three points and leapfrog Man City to the top for a few hours.

Newcastle United 1-3 Liverpool