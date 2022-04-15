Newcastle vs Leicester City live stream: How to watch Premier League Online, TV channel, kick-off time

Here’s how to watch the Newcastle vs Leicester City live stream online, wherever you are.

Leicester City has traveled to Newcastle upon Tyne ahead of their Premier League match against Newcastle, which will take place at St. James’ Park. This Sunday’s match between Newcastle United and Leicester City kicks off at 14:15 UK Time. You can watch the Premier League game between Newcastle and Leicester on Sky Sports Main Event.

Team News

Newcastle United: The result of last week’s game in the English Premier League: Newcastle 1 – 0 Wolverhampton. After 31 rounds, Newcastle has 34 points and 15th place in the tournament. The team’s best scorer is Callum Wilson: he scored 6 in 15 games. Newcastle has scored four goals in the last five games and conceded eight goals.

Leicester City: The result of last week’s game in the English Premier League: Leicester 2 – 1 Crystal Palace. After 29 rounds, Leicester has 40 points and is in 9th place in the tournament. The team’s best scorer is James Maddison: he scored 13 in 43 matches. Leicester scored seven goals in their last five games and conceded four goals.

Key stats

Newcastle won the last four matches at home

Leicester is unbeaten in 5 of their previous seven matches in the Premier League

Newcastle vs Leicester: Leicester is unbeaten in five of their last seven games against this opponent

Newcastle vs Leicester: Leicester scored in their previous six games vs this opponent

Newcastle has conceded in five of the last seven games

Newcastle is scoring an average of 0.80 goals per game in your last five games

Newcastle is conceding an average of 1.60 goals per game in their last five games

Leicester concedes an average of 0.80 goals per game in the last five games

Leicester conceded in 5 of the last seven games

Leicester is scoring an average of 1.40 goals per game in last five games

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Leicester City possible starting lineup: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Daka, Barnes

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis; Murphy, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximan; Joelinton, Wilson

What time does Newcastle vs Leicester City start?

Newcastle vs Leicester takes place on Sunday, April 17.

The game kicks off at 14:15 UK time.

It takes place at the St. James’ Park Stadium.

Is Newcastle vs Leicester City on TV and can I live stream it?

UK: BBC Radio Newcastle, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

USA: USA Network, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC

USA Network, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

To stream the game live, go to the websites listed below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Leicester Live Stream on TV and Online?

FuboTV get a 7–Day Free Trial!

You can watch Peacock live without cable on FuboTV and more than 100+ live channels. Fubo TV has 3 packages. Price: $69.99–$79.99 per month.

Sign up for a free 7-day trial. Cancel online anytime.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth, 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access to in 3 easy steps.

We provide a list of Newcastle vs Leicester City streaming links under one website, including stream2watch, totalsportek, ronaldo7, hesgoal, cricfree, vipbox, sofascore, flashscore, etc. You can also check the match on Sky Sports, BT Sport, or Amazon Prime Video. Free live streaming for mobile is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android apps.

