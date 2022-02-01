HomeNewsCambridge United vs Luton Town: TV channel, Kick off time

By TimeSoccer
English FA Cup live

Cambridge United vs Luton Town
Competition: English FA Cup
Date: 5 February 2022
Kick-off: 17:30 UK time
Venue: Abbey Stadium

The English FA Cup match Cambridge United vs Luton Town live stream is set for Saturday, 5 February 2022, at 17:30 UK time. Abbey Stadium in Cambridge will host the event.
BBC Red Button will air the English FA Cup match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Cambridge United vs Luton Town on?

  • UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport Web
  • USA: ESPN+
  • Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus
  • Australia: 10 Play

Where to watch Cambridge United vs Luton Town online from anywhere

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial

How to watch Cambridge United vs Luton Town live stream

Here you can find all Luton Town live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.
LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time

ChannelQualityLanguage
Live StreamHDENG

