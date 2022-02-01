Cambridge United vs Luton Town

Competition: English FA Cup

Date: 5 February 2022

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Venue: Abbey Stadium

The English FA Cup match Cambridge United vs Luton Town live stream is set for Saturday, 5 February 2022, at 17:30 UK time. Abbey Stadium in Cambridge will host the event.

BBC Red Button will air the English FA Cup match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Cambridge United vs Luton Town on?

UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport Web

BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport Web USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus

Sportsnet Now Plus Australia: 10 Play

