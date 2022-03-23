Real, Barca and Juve want to restart the Super League.

Super League

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Juventus president and one of the league’s leading ideologues, Andrea Agnelli, intends to announce the project’s relaunch at the Financial Times summit. Despite the lack of a spectacular presentation, Agnelli confirmed that the ambitions for a Super League were going nowhere.

“The Super League hasn’t failed. In my opinion, European football is in desperate need of reform,” he said, according to the Mirror. “Last year was the first time that not one, not two, not three, but 12 clubs made a very important statement that was a profound alarm to the system.”

Along with Agnelli, the principal supporters of the Super League are the presidents of Real Madrid and Barcelona, Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta, respectively. They now make two primary arguments: the present European soccer structure will surely bankrupt the best clubs, and the European Union’s power over European soccer is weakening month by month. To get access to exclusive matches and make the best deals with your personal account manager, Olybet Sports offers many different opportunities and can be very successful if you can find the right one.

The number of non-European investors and owners in Europe’s top sports leagues is increasing steadily. Agnelli and his company are trying to play on this fear of the EU authorities. At the request of the Super League’s creators, the European Court of Justice is now attempting to decide if UEFA can be regarded as a monopolistic enterprise and whether it breaks competition law.

Juventus, Real Madrid, and Barcelona successfully petitioned the Commercial Court of Madrid to stop disciplinary procedures for trying to organize an alternative competition. The European Court’s judgment may either terminate the project or set the stage for the release of version 2.0.

The new Super League will have a different framework from the one planned last year, which was regarded with skepticism by both organizations and fans. Agnelli intends to create a league with two divisions, each with 20 clubs. You may go out or up in the elevator between divisions, like in the national championships. Manchester United, Milan, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Inter, Manchester City, and Chelsea are all interested in joining the new league.

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, is one of the most vocal opponents of the Super League, believing that Juventus, Real Madrid, and Barcelona would create circumstances in which they can dominate the others. UEFA head Alexander Ceferin could not keep away, claiming that discussing the Super League made him “sick and disgusted.”

Although it may come as a surprise, the significant effort has been made to repair the image of the Super League so far by UEFA. The organization is also worried about the decline in soccer’s popularity and financial component; therefore, it has changed the structure of the Champions League starting in the 2024/25 season – instead of the present group stage, there will be a single league with 36 teams. Another consideration was to have the World Cup every two years.

The First Super League existed for 48 hours, and the second attempt should last longer.