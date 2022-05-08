Ronaldo sees no point in staying at Manchester United without the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano has denied the rumor that he is staying in Manchester.

Rangnick has failed to get MU into the Champions League

Played thirty-six games out of thirty-eight, scoring just 58 points. Arsenal and Tottenham have two games in hand (one match between them). The odds are that Manchester United will not play in Europe’s top club competition. Rangnick’s side has three defeats and a draw in their last six games. It is strange that they are in sixth place and not lower with such results.

For Ronaldo, the failure in the Premier League and the lack of a trip to the Champions League are good reasons to recruit Jorge Mendes and discuss his future with his agent. It was immediately stated that the amount of money that MU would spend on transfers was linked with fourth place. With fans protesting against the Glazers and Rangnick claiming 6-10 rookies, although the German’s fate is shrouded in mist – no one has claimed he is at Manchester United for long, even in an advisory role – Cristiano’s dissatisfaction is easy to understand.

The Portuguese are doing what they can do. He scored three goals a night and distinguished himself against the 168th club in his career – an impressive list of defeated opponents. But it’s always a bad sign when a thirty-six-year-old striker who has only just returned to the EPL becomes the team’s top tackler. Man. United did many things wrong, ended up at the foot of the pedestal, and will spend at least another year rebuilding. And if unlucky, a lot more time. And Ronaldo can’t wait his physical strength is not limitless.

Ten Hag needs to build his United

The moment the Dutchman goes for De Gea, Maguire, Fernandes or Ronaldo – he will lose the opportunity to make MU an England title candidate in a couple of years. Such a metamorphosis is real, as the club is incredibly rich, and the same Liverpool, like Chelsea, have known difficult times, but with competent coaches have risen upwards. “The same fate awaits United, but hardly with Ronaldo at the cutting edge.

Keeping Cristiano is pausing for a year, and for a real rebuild, there must be people in the squad who can play for another three or four years. Of course, a lot depends on class, so the same Rashford could be superfluous, not part of Hag’s plans. Circumstances, management, or Rangnick can only impose Erik’s decision to work with Ronaldo.

In theory, it’s great to have someone like that in the squad. In practice, it means that there won’t be a young forward in the center of Man United attack for another year that will create a link with Fernandes and others in the attacking group like Sancho. Holland will pick neighboring Manchester City, but Kane might get tired of Levy’s rejections and move to Man Utd to write a new history for himself and a great club in crisis.

Ronaldo fears his time will soon pass

Cristiano denies as if he has announced his decision to stay at Manchester United. Not surprising, as the Portuguese always keeps a figure in his pocket when it comes to his future. Real Madrid didn’t believe he would leave either. Juventus doubted the Portuguese would break away in the Premier League. There will be stories that the striker will stay and then see his private jet in Paris and the big family move to the French capital.

It was immediately reported as if Messi would refuse to play in the same team as Ronaldo, but PSG has such a routine that they don’t ask coaches or players. Verratti once wanted to move to Barcelona and then recorded a tearful interview that he changed his mind. Messi is in the same squad as Ramos, with whom he openly feuded. Mbappe wants to go to Real Madrid, where Ronaldo is unlikely to be taken – no reason to kill Benzema’s drive.

PSG needs a big star. And while it is more logical to sign a center-forward to Messi and Neymar without Ronaldo’s reservations, the transfer will be in the style of the Sheiks. Talk of pairing Lionel and Cristiano in the same squad did not begin yesterday. Ronaldo was ready to play for Manchester City, but Ferguson, Evra, and Ferdinand changed his mind. The Portuguese have regrets because he failed to achieve anything at his old club.

Parisians want to reach the Champions League final. Messi’s first season has paled – he could improve in the future. And his tandem with Ronaldo will surely attract a lot of attention. Both forwards are old enough not to be jealous of each other. And since Ronaldo remembers how successful Ibrahimovic looked in Ligue 1, who was also quite old, he could replace the intense EPL with a less aggressive championship in the name of more goals.

It’s not out of the question that all transfers will fall through

Zidane’s arrival in Paris will mean Cristiano is one step closer to PSG. Zinedine at Real Madrid knew how to set the Portuguese up for proper football. The French coach would prefer to keep Mbappe in the team, but it’s an exciting duo to start at his new club if he gets Messi and Ronaldo. PSG have no rivals in the French league – even in a poor season, they quickly finished first.

The veterans’ experience will help in the Champions League, as both are the best scorers in the tournament’s history. Except that any club that might link up with Ronaldo must understand the risks. MU are paying the Portuguese so much that even his goals in the EPL and the league won’t make up for that amount. Apart from the sheikhs of Paris, no one in the top five has the luxury of not counting the money. Manchester City won’t take the forward to Manchester City, and Real Madrid are unlikely to take him back.

There are not many clubs left where Ronaldo could play next season. Manchester United may not find a buyer for the Portuguese, and if PSG changes their minds, there are no real destinations left. And it’s hardly a good deal for ten Hague, as Ronaldo will only fit into his plans if the entire team is ready to add to the mix. And De Hea gave away MJ’s biggest secret – they don’t believe in themselves. Hence the failure on the way to fourth place.

There was nothing difficult about being a couple of points more stable than Arsenal or Tottenham. There was no talk of replicating the Man City and Liverpool game standards – it will come back to that conversation if ten Hague bring Man United up to speed and send them to third place, to begin with. But we need newcomers for the breakthrough. It’s important to part ways with players who get in the way of development. The EPL season has gone so badly that Ronaldo has been the main bright spot.

But the thirty-six-year-old and very capricious man – remember the story of the child’s broken mobile phone – would instead agree to play for PSG, where the titles shine than be left waiting another year or two for Man United to come their senses. And with Ronaldo’s transfer value now low and the Sheikhs unafraid of Cristiano’s huge wages, the pairing of the two multiple Ballon d’Or winners is closer than ever before. The Portuguese has proved to himself that he can score in the EPL. But he needs the league, and he won’t have it at Old Trafford.