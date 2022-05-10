Sunday’s highlights of European football

England: Arsenal is one step away from the Champions League

Saturday’s draw between Liverpool and Tottenham delighted not only Manchester City but also Arsenal. And the Canaries missed an opportunity to consolidate their place in fourth place, having taken a four-point lead over the Spurs. Just as Leeds, fighting for survival, made Mikel Arteta’s team feel completely at home in the opening stages. More specifically, it was goalkeeper Meslier who gave Nketiah a goal. By the 10th minute, the forward, who had become Arsenal’s leading striking force in the spring, had scored again.

What killed off White’s plans was Eiling’s silly sending-off, who landed with both feet on Gabriel Martinelli in a banal game situation on the spot-kick. After that, it was a matter of technique to bring the game to a win, and although Leeds put the hosts under a bit of pressure by cutting the deficit with their first shot on target, it ended as it should have. Arsenal can return to the Champions League as early as Thursday if they beat Tottenham in the rescheduled match.

Another match with a predictable outcome moved Manchester City closer to retaining the league title. Maybe in the future, with the help of the Saudi investors, Newcastle will also become a top club, but it’s still far away according highlightstv. All the more so when adjusted for the forty’s numerous personnel losses. And since there is also a difference in class, the Citizens won without any apparent problems.

Sterling, who headed the ball home following a cross from Joao Cancelo, opened the scoring and became the second player to score 50 goals at the Etihad after Aguero. The visitors, however, became complacent after an offside decision, and it wasn’t long before Laporte, the league’s most prolific center-back (4 goals), seized on Dubravka’s failure to register the ball after a long-range strike.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side started the second half with 94 percent of the ball possession in ten minutes. It could not be restricted to two goals with such an all-out advantage, and Rodri caught such courage that he scored for the third consecutive APL game. That would have been accurate in the Champions League, but that’s another story.

Italy: Tonali leads AC Milan to the title

Atalanta, who are at risk of not being included in next season’s European competitions, had some problems defeating a club that had not yet secured a spot in the standings, La Spezia. It started quite simply for Bergamas, though, with Muriel easily handling the defense following a fine pass from Malinovskiy. However, a yawning defense resulted in Verde escaping from the center of the pitch to restore the balance.

But in the end, it was the defenders who brought Atalanta to victory by scoring a free-kick. Merih Demiral’s cross turned into a goal for Jimsity, and the Albanian became the 20th player to score for Bergamo this season. Pashalic, who scored his 13th goal in the closing stages, remains the most productive player in Serie A. The visitors did not need the help of the reserve Miranchuk.

Milan was once again waiting and catching up with Inter, who had won on Friday. And, unlike in previous matches, where everything was decided in the final minutes, the Rossoneri tried to take the bull by the horns. However, Tonali’s goal was not counted for offside. When he scored following a stunning Rafael Leao pass, it only helped to restore the balance. The Verona goal was spiced up by the fact that it was scored by Faraoni, who had played for Inter a few years earlier.

The black and blue side would have probably idolized him in Milan. However, those who worry about the Red-Blacks have more powerful heroes. Rafael Leao set about congratulating Tonali on his birthday and played his second superb pass into an empty corner. Verona could not recover from that strike, and Florenzi’s goal was the controlling shot. Stefano Pioli’s side remains in the first place, having scored 80 points in the league for the first time in ten years.

Spain: Emery was annoyed by the former team

Villarreal’s previously slim chances of qualifying for next season’s European competitions have improved following a poor showing by their main rival. Real Sociedad have picked up just one point in the last two rounds and, ahead of the encounter with the Basques, the submariners have a chance of moving closer to sixth place. The problems were to find some energy and emotion after the dramatic defeat at the hands of Liverpool, and Unai Emery’s side was Sevilla.

Villarreal got off to a strong start, with Foyth cleared by Bounou and Chukwueze hitting the crossbar. But the ball wouldn’t go in, with the referees not favorable to the hosts. Capoue’s penalty corner was disregarded, while Sevilla defender Kunde’s goal was ruled out due to an offside error. And even Lo Celso’s long-awaited goal was not enough to win the game, as Kunde scored in the fifth minute.

The former team is Emery’s real nightmare, having lost to the Andalusians seven times in eight previous meetings in La Liga. Sunday’s draw is also closer to defeat. Nevertheless, everything is still in Villarreal’s hands. They need to beat Real Sociedad, who were defeated in the first leg (3-1), because, with Spain tied on points, the first point is the head-to-head encounter.

The Madrid derby was made hot by Atletico’s refusal to give Real Madrid a run for their money. Diego Simeone called it humiliation, and this is understandable. The decision by Carlo Ancelotti, who, after an incredible run to the Champions League final, fielded virtually a second-team, also made sense. Consequently, the record unbeaten derby streak in the club’s history was under attack.

“Atletico were noticeably better in the first half, and the goal was scored by the brightest player of the evening. And Ferreira-Carrasco both earned a penalty and converted it. “Real Madrid, on the other hand, took a long time to settle down and came under full pressure following the exits of Modrić, Vinicius Júnior, and Mendy. “The Magpies had more than one chance to double their lead but had a nervy ending. It culminated in Oblak’s save as he dragged in a free-kick from Asensio as the ball went through the scattered wall.

Real Madrid lacked Benzema for another miracle, who usually scores in situations similar to the one that ended in Nacho’s miss. “Atletico, on the other hand, almost guaranteed themselves the Champions League by six points ahead of Betis.

Germany: Bayern go two tours without a win

After their title triumph, Bayern became a little more relaxed as they had no incentive to play after their elimination from the Champions League and German Cup. The last round’s defeat in Mainz happened, and now Stuttgart was not intimidated by the champion’s shocker with goals from Gnabry and Müller. Austrian giant Kalajdzic, whose performance has declined sharply this season, scored a trademark goal from the first floor. So for the home side, the game would be remembered not for the result but for a special shirt with a plaque to mark their ten successive league titles.

Leipzig coped with this task, securing the result at the halfway point. It should be noted that the mark of 20 goals in the championship was reached by the team’s top scorer Nkunku, who, despite the interest of several top clubs, the Bulls are not going to let go in the summer. They have already informed the agent and the player himself. The Frenchman will come in handy in the new Champions League, which Leipzig will qualify for if they do not stumble in the final round away to last-place Arminia. But it might not be a must-win, as Freiburg have a tough trip to Leverkusen ahead of them.

France: Neymar without his anniversary goal

Marseille reacted with dignity to their Conference League semi-final debacle and confidently took on a struggling side. Jorge Sampaoli’s side seems to find it easier to play on foreign soil. They already have 39 away points, and there is a chance to repeat the club record of thirteen years ago. While Marseille has caught up with Monaco on points scored, they are second behind the Monegasque side on goal difference. The encounter between Marseille and Rennes will be crucial in the fight for the place in the Champions League because Nantes participated in the French Cup final with the Canaries on 11 May.

PSG decided that beating their opponents at home would be boring, so they staged a short thriller. The Parisians had an easy two-goal advantage before losing the lead without a care in the world. The lead was quickly regained thanks to Neymar, who in the last six rounds of Ligue 1 has sent the ball into the net seven times and assisted his teammates twice more. However, the Brazilian’s second goal was canceled out by WAR, and it was highly disappointing. The fact is that this goal was supposed to be the 100th for PSG, and he even managed to be congratulated on the milestone in the club’s social media. However, the anniversary was postponed by at least a week, and the crossbar canceled the champion’s victory, which took Messi’s strike in regulation time.