UEFA moved the Champions League 2022 final from St. Petersburg to Paris

Because to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Champions League soccer final was switched to Paris from St. Petersburg. The Russian national team and clubs will be forced to play international matches on a neutral field.

The UEFA Executive Committee convened an exceptional meeting today due to the dramatic escalation of the security situation in Europe. The UEFA Executive Committee has agreed to shift the Champions League final for the season 2021/22 from St. Petersburg to Saint-Denis’ Stade de France. According to UEFA, the match will be staged on May 28 at the Stade de France in the Paris area of Saint-Denis.

The 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League final will move from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis.



The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.



UEFA wishes to thank French President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and dedication to bringing the most prestigious game of European club soccer to France at a moment of extraordinary turmoil. “UEFA will completely support the efforts of various stakeholders, including the French government, to guarantee the rescue of footballers and their families in Ukraine, who are confronting horrific human suffering, damage, and displacement,” UEFA stated.

St. Petersburg was supposed to host the final in the 2020/21 season, but the dates were changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Kremlin regrets UEFA’s decision to shift the Champions League final from St. Petersburg, according to Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

In addition, Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams participating in UEFA tournaments will be required to hold their home matches in neutral stadiums until further notice.

This season, the only Russian team competing in European tournaments is Moscow “Spartak,” who will participate in the Europa League’s 1/8 finals.