West Ham vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League Online, TV channel, kick-off time

Here’s how to watch the West Ham vs Burnley live stream online, wherever you are.

All the information you need on how to watch West Ham play Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday is here. The Premier League fixture between West Ham and Burnley will kick off at the London Stadium on 17 April 2022 at 14:15 UK Time. Find out what time the match starts on Peacock, wherever you are in the world.

Team News

West Ham United: The result of last week’s game in the English Premier League: Brentford 2 – 0 West Ham. After 32 rounds, West Ham has 51 points and is in 6th place in the tournament. The team’s best scorer is Jerrod Bowen: he scored 14 in 41 matches. West Ham scored seven goals in their last five games and conceded seven goals.

Burnley: The result of last week’s game in the English Premier League: Norwich 2 – 0 Burnley. After 30 rounds, Burnley has 24 points and 18th place in the tournament. The team’s top scorer is Jay Rodriguez: he has scored 7 in 30 matches. Burnley scored three goals in their last five games and conceded 12 goals.

Key stats

West Ham is unbeaten in their last seven games at home

West Ham conceded in the previous four games

Burnley conceded an average of 2.40 goals per game in their previous five games

West Ham scored in 5 of the last seven games

Burnley is scoring an average of 0.60 goals per game over the previous five games

In the last five games, West Ham are scoring an average of 1.40 goals per game

Over the last five games, West Ham conceded an average of 1.40 goals per game

Burnley concede in the last seven games

Burnley is without a goal in five of their last seven games

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Burnley possible starting lineup: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

West Ham possible starting lineup: Roberto; Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Snodgrass, Lanzini, Anderson; Haller

What time does West Ham vs Burnley start?

West Ham vs Burnley takes place on Sunday, April 17.

The game kicks off at 14:15 UK time.

It takes place at the London Stadium.

Is West Ham vs Burnley on TV and can I live stream it?

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live

BBC Radio 5 Live USA: Peacock

Peacock Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

To stream the game live, go to the websites listed below.

How to watch West Ham vs Burnley Live Stream on TV and Online?

You can also check the match on Sky Sports, BT Sport, or Amazon Prime Video.

