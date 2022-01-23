Ecuador vs Brazil

Competition: WC Qualification South America

Date: 27 January 2022

Kick-off: 09:10 UK time

Venue: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado

The WC Qualification South America match Ecuador vs Brazil live stream is set for Thursday, 27 January 2022, at 09:10 UK time. Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito will host the event.

Premier Player HD will air the WC Qualification South America match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Ecuador vs Brazil on?

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD USA: Fubo Sports Network

Fubo Sports Network Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1

Ecuador vs Brazil Probable Lineup:

Ecuador Starting XI:

Brazil Starting XI:

Where to watch Ecuador vs Brazil online from anywhere

How to watch Ecuador vs Brazil live stream

