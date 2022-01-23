Ecuador vs Brazil
Competition: WC Qualification South America
Date: 27 January 2022
Kick-off: 09:10 UK time
Venue: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado
The WC Qualification South America match Ecuador vs Brazil live stream is set for Thursday, 27 January 2022, at 09:10 UK time. Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito will host the event.
Premier Player HD will air the WC Qualification South America match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Ecuador vs Brazil on?
- UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
- USA: Fubo Sports Network
- Canada: N\A
- Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1
Ecuador vs Brazil Probable Lineup:
Ecuador Starting XI:
Brazil Starting XI:
Where to watch Ecuador vs Brazil online from anywhere
How to watch Ecuador vs Brazil live stream
