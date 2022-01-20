HomeVideoRoma vs Lecce Highlights Roma vs Lecce Highlights By TimeSoccer Jan 20, 2022 Roma vs LecceCompetition: Coppa ItaliaDate: 20 January 2022 Kick-off: 20:00 UK time Venue: Stadio Olimpico Watch Roma vs Lecce Highlights Disclaimer: This replay video highlights is provided and hosted from a 3rd party server. TagshighlightsLeccepopularRoma Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Latest Highlights Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Highlights Roma vs Lecce Highlights Arsenal vs Liverpool Highlights Elche vs Real Madrid Highlights Inter vs Empoli Highlights Brentford vs Manchester United Highlights Load more Ballon d’Or Winners List: 2021 Power Rankings Sep 17, 2021 Football on Amazon Prime Schedule: Premier League 2021/22 Fixtures Aug 8, 2021 Upcoming Matches Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce Live Stream Jan 20, 2022 Yeni Malatyaspor vs Besiktas Live Stream Jan 20, 2022 Alloa Athletic vs Celtic Live Stream Jan 20, 2022 Sporting Lisbon vs Sporting Braga Live Stream Jan 20, 2022 Load more