Venezuela vs Bolivia

Competition: WC Qualification South America

Date: 28 January 2022

Kick-off: 22:00 UK time

Venue: Estadio Rafael Agustín Tovar

The WC Qualification South America match Venezuela vs Bolivia live stream is set for Friday, 28 January 2022, at 22:00 UK time. Estadio Rafael Agustín Tovar in Barinas will host the event.

Premier Player HD will air the WC Qualification South America match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Venezuela vs Bolivia on?

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Venezuela vs Bolivia Probable Lineup:

Where to watch Venezuela vs Bolivia online from anywhere

How to watch Venezuela vs Bolivia live stream

