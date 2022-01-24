Honduras vs Canada
Competition: WC Qualification CONCACAF
Date: 28 January 2022
Kick-off: 01:05 UK time
Venue: Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
The WC Qualification CONCACAF match Honduras vs Canada live stream is set for Friday, 28 January 2022, at 01:05 UK time. Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula will host the event.
Sportsnet Now will air the WC Qualification CONCACAF match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is Honduras vs Canada on?
- UK: Sky Sports
- USA: Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
- Canada: Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet 360, OneSoccer, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East
- Australia: N\A
Honduras vs Canada Probable Lineup:
Honduras Starting XI:
Canada Starting XI:
Where to watch Honduras vs Canada online from anywhere
How to watch Honduras vs Canada live stream
