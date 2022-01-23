Australia vs Vietnam

Competition: WC Qualification Asia

Date: 27 January 2022

Kick-off: 09:10 UK time

Venue: AAMI Park

The WC Qualification Asia match Australia vs Vietnam live stream is set for Thursday, 27 January 2022, at 09:10 UK time. AAMI Park in Melbourne will host the event.

Sky Sports will air the WC Qualification Asia match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Australia vs Vietnam on?

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: 10 Bold, 10 Play

Australia vs Vietnam Probable Lineup:

Australia Starting XI:

Vietnam Starting XI:

Where to watch Australia vs Vietnam online from anywhere

How to watch Australia vs Vietnam live stream

