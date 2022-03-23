Romania vs Greece
Competition: Friendly
Date: 25 March 2022
Kick-off: 18:15 UK time
Venue: Stadionul Steaua
The Friendly match Romania vs Greece live stream is set for Friday, 25 March 2022, at 18:15 UK time. Stadionul Steaua in Bucuresti will host the event.
ESPN+ will air the Friendly match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What channel is the Romania vs Greece game on today
- UK: Sky Sports
- USA: PrendeTV, ESPN+
- Canada: N\A
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Greece: Open TV, Cosmote Sport 1 HD
