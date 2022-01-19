HomeVideoInter vs Empoli Highlights Inter vs Empoli Highlights By TimeSoccer Jan 19, 2022 Inter Milan vs EmpoliCompetition: Coppa ItaliaDate: 19 January 2022 Kick-off: 20:00 UK time Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Watch Inter vs Empoli Highlights Disclaimer: This replay video highlights is provided and hosted from a 3rd party server. TagsEmpolihighlightsInterpopular Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Latest Highlights Inter vs Empoli Highlights Brentford vs Manchester United Highlights Leicester City vs Tottenham Highlights Brighton vs Chelsea Highlights Juventus vs Sampdoria Highlights St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund Highlights Load more Ballon d’Or Winners List: 2021 Power Rankings Sep 17, 2021 Football on Amazon Prime Schedule: Premier League 2021/22 Fixtures Aug 8, 2021 Upcoming Matches Rangers vs Stirling Albion Live Stream Jan 19, 2022 Arouca vs Benfica Live Stream Jan 18, 2022 Watford vs Norwich City Live Stream Jan 18, 2022 Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa Live Stream Jan 17, 2022 Load more