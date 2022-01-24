United States vs El Salvador
Competition: WC Qualification CONCACAF
Date: 28 January 2022
Kick-off: 00:00 UK time
Venue: Lower.com Field
The WC Qualification CONCACAF match United States vs El Salvador live stream is set for Friday, 28 January 2022, at 00:00 UK time. Lower.com Field in Columbus will host the event.
Univision NOW will air the WC Qualification CONCACAF match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.
What TV channel is United States vs El Salvador on?
- UK: Sky Sports
- USA: TUDN App, Univision NOW, ESPN2, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN Radio
- Canada: N\A
- Australia: WatchESPN Australia
United States vs El Salvador Probable Lineup:
United States Starting XI:
El Salvador Starting XI:
Where to watch United States vs El Salvador online from anywhere
How to watch United States vs El Salvador live stream
