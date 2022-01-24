United States vs El Salvador

Competition: WC Qualification CONCACAF

Date: 28 January 2022

Kick-off: 00:00 UK time

Venue: Lower.com Field

The WC Qualification CONCACAF match United States vs El Salvador live stream is set for Friday, 28 January 2022, at 00:00 UK time. Lower.com Field in Columbus will host the event.

Univision NOW will air the WC Qualification CONCACAF match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is United States vs El Salvador on?

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: TUDN App, Univision NOW, ESPN2, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN Radio

Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: WatchESPN Australia

United States vs El Salvador Probable Lineup:

United States Starting XI:

El Salvador Starting XI:

Where to watch United States vs El Salvador online from anywhere

How to watch United States vs El Salvador live stream

