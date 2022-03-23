Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland

Competition: Friendly

Date: 25 March 2022

Kick-off: 19:15 UK time

Venue: Stade de Luxembourg

The Friendly match Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland live stream is set for Friday, 25 March 2022, at 19:15 UK time. Stade de Luxembourg will host the event.

SKY GO Extra will air the Friendly match live.

What channel is the Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland game on today

UK: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra

Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: N\A

