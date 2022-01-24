Jamaica vs Mexico

Competition: WC Qualification CONCACAF

Date: 28 January 2022

Kick-off: 00:00 UK time

Venue: Independence Park

The WC Qualification CONCACAF match Jamaica vs Mexico live stream is set for Friday, 28 January 2022, at 00:00 UK time. Independence Park in Kingston will host the event.

Univision NOW will air the WC Qualification CONCACAF match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Jamaica vs Mexico on?

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: CBS Sports Network, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Paramount+

CBS Sports Network, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Paramount+ Canada: N\A

N\A Mexico: Azteca 7, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Blim TV, TUDN En Vivo

Jamaica vs Mexico Probable Lineup:

Jamaica Starting XI:

Mexico Starting XI:

Where to watch Jamaica vs Mexico online from anywhere

How to watch Jamaica vs Mexico live stream

