Iran vs Iraq

Competition: WC Qualification Asia

Date: 27 January 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 UK time

Venue: Azadi Stadium

The WC Qualification Asia match Iran vs Iraq live stream is set for Thursday, 27 January 2022, at 14:30 UK time. Azadi Stadium in Teheran will host the event.

Sky Sports will air the WC Qualification Asia match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What TV channel is Iran vs Iraq on?

UK: Sky Sports

Sky Sports USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: 10 Play

AIran vs Iraq Probable Lineup:

Iran Starting XI:

Iraq Starting XI:

Where to watch Iran vs Iraq online from anywhere

How to watch Iran vs Iraq live stream

Here you can find all Middlesbrough live matches online with related broadcast link streams, sopcast stream for free.

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch this game will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time

Channel Quality Language Live Stream HD ENG

We provide a list of live streaming links under one website to Reddit, totalsportek, acestream, hesgoal, ronaldo7 etc. NBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Canal+, Peacock, beIN Sports. Free live streaming for mobile on iPhone, iPad and Android apps.