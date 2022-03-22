Wales vs Austria

Competition: EURO Qualification

Date: 24 March 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

The EURO Qualification match Wales vs Austria live stream is set for Thursday, 24 March 2022, at 19:45 UK time. Cardiff City Stadium will host the event.

Sky Sports Main Event will air the EURO Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see highlights of the goals.

What channel is the Wales vs Austria game on today

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, S4C

ESPN+, PrendeTV Canada: N\A

N\A Australia: Optus Sport

How to watch Wales vs Austria Live Stream on TV and Online?

LIVE STREAM: Links to watch all Wales live matches online with related broadcast link streams will be placing 15 MIN before the kick-off time.